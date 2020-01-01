Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$32.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
Orange Crush is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain with a super sweet tangy flavor and aroma. Bred by BC Growers Association with California Orange and Blueberry for parents, Orange Crush produces a powerful and long-lasting cerebral sensation. Orange Crush has a flowering time of 7 to 9 weeks.