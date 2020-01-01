Oregon Indigo x The Doctor | Cured Resin | Cartridge (0.5g)
About this product
THC: 64.69% | CBD: <LOQ Total Cannabinoids: 71.81% Total Terpenes: 9.39%
About this brand
White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.