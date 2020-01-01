Pineapple | 40:60 Live Resin + Distillate | Cartridge (1g)
About this product
THC: 78.33% | CBD: 0.40% Total Cannabinoids: 85.09% Total Terpenes: 4.09%
About this strain
Pineapple
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
Pineapple was developed by selecting a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal’s Super Bud (ERSB) that expressed predominantly indica growth features and intense tropical flavors. After generations of inbreeding, the strain developed a sturdy structure and more pronounced flavors of pineapple and diesel. The buds take on a bulbous shape that, in a way, resemble the fruit. A perfect strain for stress relief, Pineapple will transport you to your happy place, leaving you uplifted and relaxed.