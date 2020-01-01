River Song | 70:30 Live Resin + Distillate | Cartridge (1g)
$35.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
THC: 74.96% | CBD: 0.36% Total Cannabinoids: 81.17% Total Terpenes: 7.87%
About this strain
River Song
River Song by Geek Farms is a fruit-forward mashup of Blue J and Dr. Who. Geek Farm’s proprietary Blue J strain contributes sweet, fruity flavors to Dr. Who’s earthy, berry overtones, creating a sugary bouquet of dark fruit and berries. River Song lulls the consumer’s mind into a calm, hazy state that mutes stress and anxiety. But beware, this strain can dismantle motivation, making it a carefree treat to be strategically savored near the end of the day.