Silvertip | Premium Flower Pre-roll (1g)
$8.00MSRP
About this product
THC: 24.06% | CBD: <LOQ Total Cannabinoids: 30.55% Total Terpenes: 2.08%
About this strain
Montana Silvertip
Montana Silvertip is a Granddaddy Purple and Super Silver Haze hybrid cross that inherits the name of its homeland. Typical medical applications for Montana Silvertip include ADD/ADHD, migraines, and anxiety.