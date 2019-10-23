ckoucouthakis1369
on October 23rd, 2019
Perfect to wake & bake, also good just through out the day. Sometimes I get energetic & want to go to the gym or something when I smoke this
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$30.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Cultivated by Applegate River Roots
on October 23rd, 2019
Perfect to wake & bake, also good just through out the day. Sometimes I get energetic & want to go to the gym or something when I smoke this