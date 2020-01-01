 Loading…
  5. Sour Power OG Live Resin Sugar Sauce 1g
Hybrid

Sour Power OG Live Resin Sugar Sauce 1g

by White Label Extracts

About this strain

Sour Power OG

Sour Power OG

A project between Hortilab Seeds and Karma Genetics, Sour Power OG was produced by crossing Karma’s Biker Kush and Hortilab’s Sour Power female. Its aroma carries notes of sour fuel and lemons, building up to an alerting and uplifting profile. The balanced high is relaxing, freeing you from stress while still allowing for physical activity as long as you're mindful of your dose.

 

About this brand

White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.