 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Vortex NR Pull N Snap 1g

Vortex NR Pull N Snap 1g

by White Label Extracts

Write a review
White Label Extracts Concentrates Solvent Vortex NR Pull N Snap 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Vortex NR Pull N Snap 1g by White Label Extracts

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Vortex

Vortex

Vortex by Subcool's The Dank is a 80/20 sativa-dominant strain whose potency will pull you into a whirling mass of euphoria like a cosmic riptide. Its celestial parents Space Queen and Apollo 13 pass on a sweet and sour lemon aroma accented by notes of tropical mango, while its inherited effects can range from racy and energetic to heavy and disorienting. The staggering THC content of Vortex has won this sativa several awards including High Times' Best Sativa in 2010 and the High Times "Top 10" in 2007. 

About this brand

White Label Extracts Logo
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.