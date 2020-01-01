 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by White Label Extracts

THC: 82.87% | CBD: <LOQ Total Cannabinoids: 94.60% Total Terpenes: 1.91%

White 99 is a potent hybrid cross of polar opposites. The offspring of Cinderella 99 and The White, this hybrid takes after its ancestors in both aroma and effect. Smelling of tropical citrus and pine, White 99 elevates mood and quashes depression. Its flavor is fresh and bright, tasting mostly of tart orange and lemon with a Kushy floral note on the finish.  

White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.