White 99 | Honeycomb Crumble (2.10.20)
by White Label ExtractsWrite a review
$20.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
THC: 70.75% | CBD: 0.15% Total Cannabinoids: 80.97% Total Terpenes: 3.21%
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
White 99
White 99 is a potent hybrid cross of polar opposites. The offspring of Cinderella 99 and The White, this hybrid takes after its ancestors in both aroma and effect. Smelling of tropical citrus and pine, White 99 elevates mood and quashes depression. Its flavor is fresh and bright, tasting mostly of tart orange and lemon with a Kushy floral note on the finish.