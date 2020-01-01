 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Wookies Live Resin 1g

by White Label Extracts

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Wookies (not to be confused with the strain “Wookie” or the enormous, sentient space-bears of Star Wars) is an indica-dominant cross of White 91 (The White x Chemdawg 91) and Girl Scout Cookies. Known for its loud terpene profile and high-THC percentage, Wookies grows the Cookies genetic line while standing firmly on its own in terms of effects. It combines the generous trichome production of White 91 with the minty, musky aroma of the GSC “Forum Cut” to create a strain that is potent and pleasing to the senses.    

White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.