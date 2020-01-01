 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Black Cherry Cheesecake Cookies
Hybrid

Black Cherry Cheesecake Cookies

by White Tygh Farms

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Black Cherry Cheesecake

Black Cherry Cheesecake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Thought to have originated in Southern Oregon from an unknown breeder, Black Cherry Cheesecake is an indica-dominant hybrid that supposedly crosses Black Cherry Soda, Super Silver Haze, and Cheese. These large, pink-tinged purple flowers smell like cherries and sugar, and possess a flavor that is aptly described by the name. Black Cherry Cheesecake leaves users relatively clear-headed while providing strong, sedating body sensations that can make motivation difficult. 

About this brand

White Tygh Farms Logo
Traversing the foothills of Mount Hood, you come to our farm that drops into the Tygh Valley. With surrounding hills, both the Deschutes and the White River converge, spilling over, adding to the beautiful scene.