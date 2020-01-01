 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
White Tygh Dream Cartridge 1g

by White Tygh Farms

White Tygh Farms Concentrates Cartridges White Tygh Dream Cartridge 1g

About this product

About this strain

White Tygh Dream

White Tygh Dream

White Tygh Dream is White Tygh Farms’ flagship strain. This Afghani landrace was planted and meticulously cultivated in Oregon’s Tygh Valley, and it’s said to possess archetypal indica-dominant effects and outstanding potency. White Tyge Dream emits a well-rounded bouquet of citrus and earthen, floral notes with a clean, savory finish. This strain has been utilized for minor pain, insomnia, anxiety, and stress, and will inevitably lead you closer to rest with continued consumption.   

About this brand

White Tygh Farms Logo
Traversing the foothills of Mount Hood, you come to our farm that drops into the Tygh Valley. With surrounding hills, both the Deschutes and the White River converge, spilling over, adding to the beautiful scene.