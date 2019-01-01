About this product
We use our proprietary organic red wine based ethanol rather than using CO2 or other volatile gases, to create our signature full spectrum Wholest oil from fresh cannabis flowers. Both our cannabinoid and terpene extractions are strain specific rather than a blended mix, which allows for truly authentic and reliable experiences with each of our products. Our cartridges contains 500mg of 100% cannabis oil with an average potency of 85+% total cannabinoids. Blueberry Kush is an indica strain bred from Blueberry and OG Kush. A great choice after a long day when you just want to unwind and relax. Consumers experience a nice body high and forget about aches and pains while enjoying the effects of this strain. Tasting notes include sweet blueberries and Blueberry Kush is great for people suffering from: insomnia, depression, pain, nausea, and stress. Contains the full spectrum of cannabinoids High quality glass jars Non-reactive spill-proof lid Versatile use case Strain Specific Experience Cannabis Terpenes 1000MG 85+% total cannabinoids
Blueberry Kush is an indica-dominant strain that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, helping consumers forget their stress and relax. Originally from Oregon, this strain is a hybrid of Blueberry and OG Kush, which is evident in its fresh berry aroma with notes of earthy herbalness. This strain is a popular bedtime smoke, with dreamy effects that let you float into sleep with ease.