We use our proprietary organic red wine based ethanol rather than using CO2 or other volatile gases, to create our signature full spectrum Wholest oil from fresh cannabis flowers. Both our cannabinoid and terpene extractions are strain specific rather than a blended mix, which allows for truly authentic and reliable experiences with each of our products. Our jars contains 1000mg of 100% cannabis oil with an average potency of 85+% total cannabinoids. Our wholest can be vaporized, eaten, or even applied topically in a lotion. Super Sour Diesel is a sativa bred from two of the most popular cannabis strains for decades, Sour Diesel and Super Silver Haze. Super Sour Diesel is a fantastic choice for starting your day off with a psychoactive boost or providing yourself with a rejuvenating experience as the day goes on. Super Sour Diesel is a great for consumers with psychoactive, energizing, and uplifting effects. Tasting notes are sweet diesel with Super Sour Diesel is a good choice for patients suffering from: stress, pain, depression, nausea, and fatigue. Contains the full spectrum of cannabinoids High quality glass jars Non-reactive spill-proof lid Versatile use case Strain Specific Experience Cannabis Terpenes 1000MG 85+% total cannabinoids
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Taking after its popular parents, Super Sour Diesel is one incredible sativa. A potent cross between Super Silver Haze and Sour Diesel, Super Sour Diesel knocks out stress and pain while fostering creativity and euphoria. Super Sour Diesel energizes, making it great for daytime use. New users, however, should use caution when trying this strain. Super Sour Diesel produces strong cerebral effects, which may be overpowering to novice MMJ patients. Familiar users will be surprised at this strain’s introspective spark. Sociable and fun, the effects of this strain are felt upon first taste. Super Sour Diesel’s pungent, fuel-like aroma speaks to the sheer strength of this strain.