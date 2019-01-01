 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Tangie Cannabis Terpenes 1mL

by Wholest

About this product

Terpenes are the organic compounds present in all plants that give them their unique smell and flavor profiles. Our terpenes are extracted from organically grown cannabis flowers right at harvest in strain specific batches to ensure they remain at their peak potency in our concentrates. We are not blending differed food grade terpenes and synthetically imitating flavor profiles like a of our competitors. We are allowing the natural terpene profiles to shine through and simply concentrating the essential aroma of cultivars that consumers know and love. Terpenes interact synergistically with each other as well as cannabinoids through the entourage effect to provide users with unique experiences. Terpenes can be added to your favorite extracts, tinctures, lotions, recipes, cocktails, the possibilities are endless! Our 1ml glass jars with convenient dropper lid contains around 15 drops. Tangie is a sativa dominant (70:30) hybrid strain bred by DNA Genetics. This strain is a cross between Cali-O and a Skunk hybrid. Tangie has won countless awards in numerous competitions across the world. The perfect strain to bring along on your hike or to put you in the perfect mindset for a yoga session. Consumers will enjoy euphoric, uplifting, energizing, and creative effects from this strain. The tasting profile provides that familiar tangerine bite with notes of sweet creamsicles and cotton candy.

About this strain

Tangie

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.

About this brand

We are a team of veteran cannabis enthusiasts and activists who recognized the absence of consistent high quality cannabis medicinal products. Our combined experience has taught us about the diverse range of cannabinoids and terpenes which interact dynamically within the cannabis plant to provide precise and thorough benefits. We aim to deliver that same multi-dimensional and intricate relationship through our unique products. Our extracts are created by top chemists and researchers whose devotion to clean medicine motivated them to develop the first and only full spectrum distillate on the market. Our philosophy is to stay as true to nature as possible and only use the best products and processes available to us. We are not simply a crude oil refinery like many companies; we always start with locally sourced fresh flowers, doing so allows us to control our quality on an unprecedented level in the cannabis distillate market. Our extractions are strain specific rather than a blended mix, which allows for truly authentic and reliable experiences with each of our products. Fresh flower extractions means that the cannabinoids remain just as potent as they were on the day of harvest. The materials used to create our products never touch any hydrocarbons, pesticides, or other harsh contaminants commonly found in various steps of other productions. Extracting cannabinoids is a complex process, distillate companies recognize this and most choose to simply extract THC with CO2. Our chemists were not satisfied with such a simple isolation and elected to create their own organic red wine based ethanol to capture the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes that this magical plant offers. We are the purest full spectrum distillate on the market and as such our products are as true to the plant as one can get. We work rigorously to ensure our products meet or exceed industry standards for safety, quality, and potency. Just like our strain specific extractions, each batch is independently tested by certified labs in order to ensure our products are free of any pesticides, microbials, solvents, or any other impurities.