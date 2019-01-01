 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
$18.00MSRP

About this product

Available Scents: Lavender+Lemongrass and Peppermint Contents: 250 mg full spectrum hemp CBD, arnica, vitamin E, Avocado oil, Cocoa Butter, Shea butter and beeswax. *Contain less than 0.3% THC WholeTree massage bars are perfect for soothing muscles and joints while moisturizing your skin in the process. Great for massage and can be used as a lotion.

WholeTree is dedicated to sharing the power of hemp products with people from all walks of life. WholeTree brings customers very pure and trusted hemp products. We give everyone easy access to the best possible organically-grown and CO2-extracted hemp CBD. We support sustainable methods of production that reduce environmental degradation, and maintain the productivity of the land over time.