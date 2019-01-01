 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. 500 mg CBD Oil Tincture

500 mg CBD Oil Tincture

by WholeTree

Contain over 16 mg CBD per ml Available Flavors: Natural (No flavor) and Peppermint Contents: Organically grown and non-GMO Full spectrum CO2 extracted hemp CBD, 100% coconut organic MCT oil. The peppermint tincture contains cold-pressed peppermint spirits (non-intoxicating). All products contain less than 0.3% THC USE: Place a few drops or a full dropper of oil under your tongue and hold for 60-90 seconds before swallowing to feel the healing properties of full spectrum hemp. Our tincture can be administered to pets as well. Try tincture as a topical if you are having aches and pains! Packaging: 30 ml glass bottle with a childproof dropper lid.

WholeTree is dedicated to sharing the power of hemp products with people from all walks of life. WholeTree brings customers very pure and trusted hemp products. We give everyone easy access to the best possible organically-grown and CO2-extracted hemp CBD. We support sustainable methods of production that reduce environmental degradation, and maintain the productivity of the land over time.