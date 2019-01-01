 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
500 mg CBD Salve

by WholeTree

500 mg CBD Salve
WholeTree Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals 500 mg CBD Salve

$36.00MSRP

About this product

Available Scents: Fire+Ice and Lavender+Vanilla Contents: 500 mg full spectrum hemp CBD, arnica, Avocado oil, Cocoa Butter, Shea butter, Olive Oil, Beeswax and Therapeutic Grade Essential Oils. Contain less than 0.3% THD The Fire + Ice (Peppermint + Cinnamon) salve will leave you with a tingly icy-hot sensation. The Lavender + Vanilla salve’s therapeutic properties will help you to further relax. Full spectrum hemp extract salve will relieve muscle and joint pain, and moisturize your skin in the process. They will work for massage and can be in place of lotion.

About this brand

WholeTree Logo
WholeTree is dedicated to sharing the power of hemp products with people from all walks of life. WholeTree brings customers very pure and trusted hemp products. We give everyone easy access to the best possible organically-grown and CO2-extracted hemp CBD. We support sustainable methods of production that reduce environmental degradation, and maintain the productivity of the land over time.