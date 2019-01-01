About this product
Available Scents: Orange+Vanilla and Lavender+Lemongrass Contents: 75 mg of full spectrum hemp CBD, Vitamin e, Avocado oil, epsom salt, and essential oils to soften your skin and to relieve aches and pains. Contain less thank 0.3% THC Drop a bath bomb into your bath after a long day and enjoy the soothing power of hemp.
WholeTree
WholeTree is dedicated to sharing the power of hemp products with people from all walks of life. WholeTree brings customers very pure and trusted hemp products. We give everyone easy access to the best possible organically-grown and CO2-extracted hemp CBD. We support sustainable methods of production that reduce environmental degradation, and maintain the productivity of the land over time.