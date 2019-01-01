 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lubricants & oils
  5. Soak

Soak

by Whoopi & Maya

Write a review
Whoopi & Maya Topicals Lubricants & Oils Soak
Whoopi & Maya Topicals Lubricants & Oils Soak

Find Us

About this product

The health benefits of soaking in an Epsom Salt bath have been long known and relied on for millennia. Epsom Salts are a simple mineral compound made from Magnesium and Sulfate, two very important minerals our bodies need. They contain naturally occurring healing compounds and have strong detoxifying properties. Our Epsom salts are produced naturally in a controlled environment so as not to disrupt the Earth or your body with environmental contaminants and impurities. When Epsom Salts are combined with cannabis, skin nourishing oils, and therapeutic grade essential oils they are even more powerful. Rich in Magnesium and Sulfate and other minerals and micronutrients, these salts enter the body’s blood stream through the colon for a very fast uptake while assisting in the combat of common mineral deficiencies. The magnesium additionally helps improve muscle and nerve function while promoting healthy joints and skin. Soaking in one of our medicated bath soaks-full of skin beneficial oils, leaves hair and skin feeling soothed and nourished. The medical cannabis that has been infused in Whoopi & Maya’s Medical Cannabis Bath Soak promotes a state of deep relaxation and offers relief from the aches, pains, and cramping associated with the menstrual cycle. Amber Moon, the signature fragrance in the Whoopi & Maya line, is warm, woodsy, and inviting bringing yet one more level of enjoyment and effectiveness. The complex layering of therapeutic grade essential oils encourage mood upliftment, circulation, relaxation, and pain relief. Whoopi and Maya’s Cannabis Soak is Available in 3 fragrances: Lavender, Amber Moon, & Fragrance free

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Whoopi & Maya Logo
When the legendary Whoopi Goldberg decided to follow her heart and take a leap into the medical cannabis market, she went looking for the best ingredients, the best medicine and the most talented infuser she could find. Maya Elisabeth, the founder of Om Edibles since 2008, has won seven High Times Cannabis Cup awards, and enjoys a growing reputation as one of the best creators of medical cannabis products in California. The two women hit it off from the moment they met and quickly decided that the Whoopi & Maya Synergy would begin with a Signature Line of medical cannabis products designed specifically for relief from menstrual discomfort. As you will see, they have succeeded spectacularly. Soak, Savor, Rub & Relax -- with Whoopi & Maya