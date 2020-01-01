 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Sativa Go Go Ganja Caramels 100mg 10-pack

Sativa Go Go Ganja Caramels 100mg 10-pack

by Wicked Delights

Write a review
Wicked Delights Edibles Candy Sativa Go Go Ganja Caramels 100mg 10-pack

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Wicked Delights Logo
Wicked Delights is a local Washington owned and operated cannabis infused edible company located in South Puget Sound. With many years of experience providing infused edibles to the medicinal community throughout Washington State and the West Coast, we have transitioned into providing our unique line of edibles to the recreational consumer. We make all of our edibles using the freshest ingredients sourced locally in Washington State. Furthermore, we are one of the few edible companies that bake all of their products using our own proprietary cannabis infused butter, NOT oil, to provide you with a better taste, and according to our customers, a better high. Why butter? The cannabinoids in the plant adhere better to the natural fats in butter and therefore delivers a better, more intense and consistent affect to those individuals that prefer edibles.