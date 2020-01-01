 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Ray Charles Pre-Roll 1g
Indica

Ray Charles Pre-Roll 1g

by Wicked Kind

Write a review
Wicked Kind Cannabis Pre-rolls Ray Charles Pre-Roll 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Ray Charles

Ray Charles

Ray Charles is a potent indica strain named in honor of the cannabis-friendly blues musician and songwriter. This hard-hitter introduces itself with an earthy, skunky aroma that reveals itself strongest on the exhale. The full-body effects hit with intense sedation and lull you into rest and relaxation like the sweet voice of The Genius himself. For this reason, Ray Charles is best reserved for bedtime or late-night unwinding.

About this brand

Wicked Kind Logo
When you grow kind, the proof is in the product. At Wicked Kind we never cut corners. We are thoughtful when choosing strains and have an innate understanding of what each plant needs during the growing and curing process. By uniting legendary genetics, craftsmanship & tenacious authenticity, Wicked Kind celebrates Oregon tradition by crafting a boutique cannabis experience for all to love & enjoy! Because you deserve only the best kind, the aromatic, flavorful, sexy kind.