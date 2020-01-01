 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Slurricane Pre-Roll 1g
Indica

Slurricane Pre-Roll 1g

by Wicked Kind

Wicked Kind Cannabis Pre-rolls Slurricane Pre-Roll 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Slurricane

Slurricane
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Bred by In House Genetics, Slurricane crosses Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch. This pungent, indica-dominant hybrid’s terpene profile pushes heavy aromas of creamy OG with undertones of tropical blueberries. 

About this brand

When you grow kind, the proof is in the product. At Wicked Kind we never cut corners. We are thoughtful when choosing strains and have an innate understanding of what each plant needs during the growing and curing process. By uniting legendary genetics, craftsmanship & tenacious authenticity, Wicked Kind celebrates Oregon tradition by crafting a boutique cannabis experience for all to love & enjoy! Because you deserve only the best kind, the aromatic, flavorful, sexy kind.