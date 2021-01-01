250mg CBD Gummies Bag by Green Haze
by Wild HempWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
- 10 Gummies Per Bag - 25MG Per Gummy Approximately - Cherry, Apple, Raspberry, and Orange Flavored - 0% THC - Third Party Laboratory Tested To Ensure Compliance & Quality
About this brand
Wild Hemp
Wild Hemp is the past, present, and future of smokeable hemp. We've developed the first CBD cigarettes, we've designed the first waved-edge hemp wraps, and we've made one of the largest partnerships between the CBD and vape industry by working with Smok to launch our Luna disposable CBD vape pen.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.