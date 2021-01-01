About this product

The Hempette is the original CBD cigarette. They were invented in 2018 in Texas, and have grown to be one of the largest disrupters in the cannabis and tobacco industry. Wild Hemp ensures that each CBD Cigarette is filled with the finest, American grown Hemp, and is even rolled in hemp paper. Each pack of Hempettes contains 20 CBD Cigarettes with 75mg+ of CBD in each Hempette. All our CBD Cigarettes contain less than 0.3% THC and have been tested by third party labs, whose reports are disclosed openly with our consumers on our website . The original flavor Hempette is infused with sugary and floral terpenes, creating a delicious and aromatic smoke.