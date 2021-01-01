 Loading…

Timberland CBD Lotion With Copaiba Essential Oil

by Wild Hemp

Our CBD lotion is perfect for those of us out there who are looking for relief from aches and sore muscles or to help with a series of skin issues. This lotion comes in a travel sized pump bottle, and contains broad-spectrum hemp oil along with copaiba essential oil to create an entourage effect. The entourage effect is when the cannabinoids from the hemp oil and the copaiba oil work together to produce an even more powerful response. Our hemp lotion comes in 3 different scents - Timberlands, Unscented and Sweetblush. There's something for everyone to enjoy! There are 500mg of CBD per bottle of CBD lotion.

Wild Hemp is the past, present, and future of smokeable hemp. We've developed the first CBD cigarettes, we've designed the first waved-edge hemp wraps, and we've made one of the largest partnerships between the CBD and vape industry by working with Smok to launch our Luna disposable CBD vape pen.

