 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Balms
  5. TOOTSIES Fizzy Foot Soak - Wild Mint

TOOTSIES Fizzy Foot Soak - Wild Mint

by Wild Mint

Write a review
Wild Mint Topicals Balms TOOTSIES Fizzy Foot Soak - Wild Mint

About this product

Topicals are cannabis-infused products you apply directly to your skin to relieve whatever ailment you may have. Cannabis used this way allows cannabinoids to be absorbed into the bloodstream at a slower rate than if cannabis were smoked or eaten, so the effects of Topicals are typically felt only where they’re used without the stimulation that causes intoxication. They can include lotions, oils, patches, sprays, soaps, lubricants, bath salts, and cool or warm balms, and are often made from essential oils and other organic materials. You might find tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), cannabidiol (CBD), or tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCA) in Topicals, but whether they have an intoxicating effect depends on the cannabinoids used and where on your body they are applied.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Wild Mint Logo