Chemmy

by Wild Wood Weed

About this product

All Natural PGR - Free Pesticide - Free Hyper-energized funk, this strain will get you going. A great way to kick off the day, with some up-beat feels. Banger of strain at $5 a gram.

About this strain

Chemmy Jones

Chemmy Jones

Chemmy Jones by Connoisseur Genetics is a hybrid strain that unites genetics from Chemdawg D and Casey Jones. Uplifting and revitalizing, Chemmy Jones manages to induce a functional, high-energy buzz that allows you to stay productive. Diesel flavors are counterbalanced by a floral sweetness, inviting the senses before you even indulge in the invigorating effects this strain has to offer.

About this brand

Natural Cannabis PGR - Free Pesticide - Free Wild Wood Weed is grown by Green Rose Gardens, an all-natural farm located in the Okanogan Valley directly in the heart of the World Famous Eastern Washington Cannabis Belt.