Cherry Pie

by Wild Wood Weed

$5.00MSRP

About this product

All Natural PGR (plant growth regulator, steroid) - Free Pesticide - Free The sleepy hamster would attack you but he's currently napping, cuase he just ripped a bowl of this banger and is busy watching netflix and dozing off with a bag of cheetos in his lap. So there's that. Perfect for doing' a whole lot of nothing. And another smashing bargain $5 a gram.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours. 

About this brand

Wild Wood Weed Logo
Natural Cannabis PGR - Free Pesticide - Free Wild Wood Weed is grown by Green Rose Gardens, an all-natural farm located in the Okanogan Valley directly in the heart of the World Famous Eastern Washington Cannabis Belt.