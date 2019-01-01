About this product
All Natural PGR (plant growth regulator, steroid) - Free Pesticide - Free The sleepy hamster would attack you but he's currently napping, cuase he just ripped a bowl of this banger and is busy watching netflix and dozing off with a bag of cheetos in his lap. So there's that. Perfect for doing' a whole lot of nothing. And another smashing bargain $5 a gram.
About this strain
Cherry Pie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours.