All Natural PGR - Free Pesticide - Free Our Laughing Buddha is the perfect "feel good" go to strain. Like the sheer joy, one feels from winning 1st place at the American grand prix, this formula 1 launches from the start. A great mood uplifter and steal at $5 a gram.
About this strain
Laughing Buddha
Laughing Buddha is an award-winning sativa (2003 High Times Cannabis Cup) from Barney's Farm that grows fast and tall. An earthy cross between Thai and Jamaican strains with a sweet, fruity smell that is broken up by hints of spice and provides a rich pungent smoke that will leave consumers feeling happy, upbeat, and will leave them giggling even when battling depression. The oversized colas often need pruning and extra support, but the added work pays off come harvest time when full, frosty buds cover almost the entire plant.