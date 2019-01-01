 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Master Kush

by Wild Wood Weed

Master Kush
Wild Wood Weed Cannabis Flower Master Kush

About this product

All Natural PGR - Free Pesticide - Free Our Wild Wood Master pheno is unique to WA state and comes in strikingly purple. This tasty flower smokes smooth and leaves you chilled and relaxed. A great sleep-aid and perfect for winding down. Not too heavy, you won't get couch lock but feel a wonderful body stimulation. Another banger at $5 a gram.

About this strain

Master Kush

Master Kush
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Master Kush is a popular indica cross from two landrace strains from different parts of the Hindu Kush region by the Dutch White Label Seed Company in Amsterdam. The plant produces a subtle earthy, citrus smell with a hint of incense, which is often described as a vintage flavor. The taste of Master Kush is reminiscent of the famous hard-rubbed charas hash. This strain holds a superb balance of full-body relaxation without mind-numbing effects. Instead, Master Kush offers a sharpened sensory awareness that can bring out the best of any activity.

About this brand

Natural Cannabis PGR - Free Pesticide - Free Wild Wood Weed is grown by Green Rose Gardens, an all-natural farm located in the Okanogan Valley directly in the heart of the World Famous Eastern Washington Cannabis Belt.