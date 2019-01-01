 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Original Glue

Original Glue

by Wild Wood Weed

Write a review
Wild Wood Weed Cannabis Flower Original Glue
Wild Wood Weed Cannabis Flower Original Glue

$5.00MSRP

About this product

All Natural PGR - Free Pesticide - Free Pungent and earthy, this classic will not disappoint. Feels like a wonderful exhale of stress. Mild creativity and appetite stimulant. Enjoy this heavy hitter and don't break your wallet. $5 a gram.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Original Glue

Original Glue
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

About this brand

Wild Wood Weed Logo
Natural Cannabis PGR - Free Pesticide - Free Wild Wood Weed is grown by Green Rose Gardens, an all-natural farm located in the Okanogan Valley directly in the heart of the World Famous Eastern Washington Cannabis Belt.