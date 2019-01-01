 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Pink Lemonade

by Wild Wood Weed

Wild Wood Weed Cannabis Flower Pink Lemonade
Wild Wood Weed Cannabis Flower Pink Lemonade

All Natural PGR - Free Pesticide - Free A pheno perfect for staying on task and getting stuff done. You will feel relaxing energy and focus on whatever you set your mind too. A great micro-dose strain. Incredible value at $5 a gram.

Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade
Pink Lemonade is a tart sativa-dominant hybrid that adheres to its namesake in flavor and smell. This strain smells of fruity, mentholated tea and screams tart lemons and grapefruit on the exhale. The bud is coated in a generous layer of trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils. Pink Lemonade instantly puts the mind into a haze and settles over the body with calming warmth. This all-day strain is ideal for consumers seeking a functional option to take the edge off repetitive tasks, stress, and depression.   

Natural Cannabis PGR - Free Pesticide - Free Wild Wood Weed is grown by Green Rose Gardens, an all-natural farm located in the Okanogan Valley directly in the heart of the World Famous Eastern Washington Cannabis Belt.