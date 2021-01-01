 Loading…

Hybrid

Chemmy Jones

by Wildfire Cannabis Company

Wildfire Cannabis Company Cannabis Flower Chemmy Jones

Chemmy Jones

Chemmy Jones
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Chemmy Jones, also known as "Chem Jones" and "Chemdog Jones," is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by Connoisseur Genetics . Chemmy Jones is made by uniting genetics from Chemdawg D and Casey Jones. Uplifting and revitalizing, Chemmy Jones manages to induce a functional, high-energy buzz that allows you to stay productive. Diesel flavors are counterbalanced by a floral sweetness, inviting the senses before you even indulge in the invigorating effects this strain has to offer.

