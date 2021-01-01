 Loading…

Hybrid

Hercules Shatter 1g

by Wildfire Shatter

Hercules Shatter 1g

About this product

Hercules Shatter 1g by Wildfire Shatter

About this brand

About this strain

Hercules

Hercules

Hercules! Hercules! These hybrid buds are a blend of Hawaiian Urkle and Gupta Kush crafted by Colorado Seed Inc. A 60/40 sativa-dominant blend, Hercules offers the functional sedation of Kush with the mental alertness native to strong sativas. This all-day strain is ideal for physical activity, including, but not limited to: fighting Cerberus or eating an entire box of cereal.  

