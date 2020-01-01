WILDFLOWER’S MISSION The Wildflower mission is to connect people with the healing power of plants. We live to share and inspire holistic wellness by designing and developing the best-performing CBD and cannabis wellness products available, and provide options for people seeking holistic wellness and health. We will achieve this mission through a commitment to our values of transparency, sustainability, and freedom. With these values, we hope to help make the world a better place. WILDFLOWER PROMISES 100% Natural Ingredients All Wildflower products are formulated from plant-derived and natural ingredients. We tirelessly search for better and improved ingredients and formulations. Effective Our full-spectrum CBD extracts are derived from the highest quality whole hemp plants and are packed with essential amino acids and beneficial terpenes. 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed We strive to deliver the best products. Our goal is 100% customer satisfaction and we stand behind that with a 100% satisfaction guarantee on all Wildflower products.