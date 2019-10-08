 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Aches Cartridge (Green)

by Wildflower

$39.99MSRP

This CBD Aches Cartridge is compatible with Wildflower's Rechargeable Vaporizer and Rechargeable V2. Our formulation blends broad spectrum hemp-based CBD with soothing lavender and peppermint. The Aches formula is one of our most popular vaporizer options. Experience the delicious aroma of this artesian extract, rich in terpenes and cannabinoids. *This hemp product contains less than .03% THC. Features: • Broad Spectrum hemp CBD (150 mg) • CO2 extracted CBD • Cool and soothing blend of lavender, peppermint, and other essential oils. • Clear oil indicator window • Vortex Tip • 100% Natural • Delicious rich aroma of terpenes and essential oils, minimal in odor • Compatible with Wildflower Rechargeable Vaporizer Ingredients: Vegetable glycerin, Broad spectrum hemp CBD, CBD crystalline, essential oils (lavender, peppermint, spearmint), polysorbate, glycerol stearate, and soy lecithin. Suggested Usage: Start with a full 5-second draw until the LED light at the tip of the pen flashes to gauge your dosage. Smoke as much or as little as you want. **We are in the process of updating our labeling and packaging. Product images on our website may vary from the actual product. Our product formulations and quality remain unchanged. Our products are all natural and we do not use artificial colouring agents, due to this product colour can vary by batch due to variances in our plant based raw materials.

ErikaMoo921

The Aches Cartridge is the best quick relief I have found in the market. It helps to quickly soothe any and all pain I have in that moment. It’s better than Tylenol and he’ll relax me. I can’t speak highly enough about this brand!

WILDFLOWER’S MISSION The Wildflower mission is to connect people with the healing power of plants. We live to share and inspire holistic wellness by designing and developing the best-performing CBD and cannabis wellness products available, and provide options for people seeking holistic wellness and health. We will achieve this mission through a commitment to our values of transparency, sustainability, and freedom. With these values, we hope to help make the world a better place. WILDFLOWER PROMISES 100% Natural Ingredients All Wildflower products are formulated from plant-derived and natural ingredients. We tirelessly search for better and improved ingredients and formulations. Effective Our full-spectrum CBD extracts are derived from the highest quality whole hemp plants and are packed with essential amino acids and beneficial terpenes. 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed We strive to deliver the best products. Our goal is 100% customer satisfaction and we stand behind that with a 100% satisfaction guarantee on all Wildflower products.