About this product

Enjoy the present moment and soothe away distracting discomfort with our CBD Aches Vaporizer. Take in the refreshingly aromatic notes of lavender, peppermint and spearmint in our hemp CBD-infused blend to help manage any aches and inflammation that pop up throughout your day. Start with a full 5-second draw until the LED light at the tip of the pen flashes to gauge your dosage. Smoke as much or as little as you want. This hemp-based CBD product contains less than .03% THC. Benefits: • Proprietary plant-based vaporizer formula • Broad spectrum hemp CBD (150 mg) • Sweetly-tasting mint flavor with a refreshing aftertaste. • Carefully chosen natural ingredients that may help soothe occasional discomforts and provide • Inhalation consumption for fast-acting effect • Minimal odor from no-burn vaporization • 150 draws plus a clear oil indicator window • Discreet and leakproof design Ingredients: Vegetable glycerin, broad spectrum hemp CBD, CBD crystalline, essential oils (lavender, peppermint, spearmint), polysorbate, glycerol stearate and soy lecithin. Suggested Usage: Use it anytime, anywhere for quick relief and micro-dosing. * These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. **We are in the process of updating our labeling and packaging. Product images on our website may vary from the actual product. Our product formulations and quality remain unchanged. Our products are all natural and we do not use artificial colouring agents, due to this product colour can vary by batch due to variances in our plant based raw materials.