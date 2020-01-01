 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Disposable Vape Pens – Immunity

by Wildflower

$59.99MSRP

Wildflower’s CBD VAPORIZER—Strengthen your immune system and give your body a pick-me-up with our CBD Immunity Vaporizer. Inhale the invigorating vapors of eucalyptus, thyme, and myrrh combined with hemp CBD to support regular immune and circulatory function. Start with a full 5-second draw until the LED light at the tip of the pen flashes to gauge your dosage. Smoke as much or as little as you want. This hemp-based CBD product contains less than .03% THC. Benefits: • Proprietary plant-based formula • Broad spectrum hemp CBD (150 mg) • Carefully chosen natural ingredients that may help maintain healthy circulation and immunity • Inhalation consumption for fast-acting effect • Invigorating and clarifying taste • 150 draws plus a clear oil indicator window • Discreet and leakproof design Ingredients: Vegetable glycerin, Broad spectrum hemp CBD, CBD crystalline, Essential oils (eucalyptus, thyme, myrrh), Polysorbate, Glycerol stearate and Soy lecithin. Suggested Usage: Use it anytime, anywhere for a quick relief and micro-dosing. * These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. **We are in the process of updating our labeling and packaging. Product images on our website may vary from the actual product. Our product formulations and quality remain unchanged. Our products are all natural and we do not use artificial colouring agents, due to this product colour can vary by batch due to variances in our plant based raw materials.

WILDFLOWER’S MISSION The Wildflower mission is to connect people with the healing power of plants. We live to share and inspire holistic wellness by designing and developing the best-performing CBD and cannabis wellness products available, and provide options for people seeking holistic wellness and health. We will achieve this mission through a commitment to our values of transparency, sustainability, and freedom. With these values, we hope to help make the world a better place. WILDFLOWER PROMISES 100% Natural Ingredients All Wildflower products are formulated from plant-derived and natural ingredients. We tirelessly search for better and improved ingredients and formulations. Effective Our full-spectrum CBD extracts are derived from the highest quality whole hemp plants and are packed with essential amino acids and beneficial terpenes. 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed We strive to deliver the best products. Our goal is 100% customer satisfaction and we stand behind that with a 100% satisfaction guarantee on all Wildflower products.