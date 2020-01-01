 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Immunity Cartridge (Green)

by Wildflower

Wildflower Concentrates Cartridges Immunity Cartridge (Green)
$39.99MSRP

About this product

The CBD+ Immunity Cartridge is compatible with Wildflower's Rechargeable Vaporizer and Rechargeable V2. Formulated from full-spectrum hemp CBD, this therapeutic blend also harnesses the healing benefits of eucalyptus, thyme, and myrrh. Experience the delicious aroma of this artisanal blend, rich in terpenes and cannabinoids. *This hemp product contains less than .03% THC. Features: • Full-Spectrum hemp CBD (150 mg) • CO2 extracted CBD • A unique blend of therapeutic eucalyptus, stimulating thyme, and clarifying myrrh • Clear oil indicator window • 100% Natural • Delicious rich aroma of terpenes and essential oils, minimal in odor • Compatible with Wildflower Rechargeable Vaporizer Ingredients: Vegetable glycerin, Full-spectrum hemp CBD, CBD crystalline, Essential oils (eucalyptus, thyme, myrrh), Polysorbate, Glycerol stearate and Soy lecithin. Suggested Usage: Start with a full 5-second draw until the LED light at the tip of the pen flashes to gauge your dosage. Smoke as much or as little as you want. * These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About this brand

WILDFLOWER’S MISSION The Wildflower mission is to connect people with the healing power of plants. We live to share and inspire holistic wellness by designing and developing the best-performing CBD and cannabis wellness products available, and provide options for people seeking holistic wellness and health. We will achieve this mission through a commitment to our values of transparency, sustainability, and freedom. With these values, we hope to help make the world a better place. WILDFLOWER PROMISES 100% Natural Ingredients All Wildflower products are formulated from plant-derived and natural ingredients. We tirelessly search for better and improved ingredients and formulations. Effective Our full-spectrum CBD extracts are derived from the highest quality whole hemp plants and are packed with essential amino acids and beneficial terpenes. 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed We strive to deliver the best products. Our goal is 100% customer satisfaction and we stand behind that with a 100% satisfaction guarantee on all Wildflower products.