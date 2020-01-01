 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Pure Tincture

by Wildflower

About this product

500mg of CBD 30ml A Pure botanical remedy formulated to relieve pain and discomfort from inflammation while supporting healthy cardiovascular and liver function. Our high-quality hemp-derived CBD is fortified with milk thistle (a non-hemp cannabinoid) and hemp seed oil. Wildflower tinctures can be taken sublingually, using the dropper. The natural flavor of the Pure tincture also makes it an easy addition to your delicious food and drink concoctions. This hemp-based CBD product contains less than .03% THC. Benefits + Features Full-spectrum CBD derived from naturally-grown hemp plants, without the use of pesticides and fertilizers. All natural plant-based formula, free of alcohol Sublingual (under the tongue) intake is fast-absorbing for quick effect Hemp seed oil contains the optimal ratio of Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids for a healthy heart and improved brain function Milk Thistle, known as the “liver tonic”, helps protect the liver from harmful toxins and inflammation Supplements the endocannabinoid system—perhaps the most important physiological system involved in maintaining human health. Joint and muscle pain relief Anxiety relief Increases focus and clarity Ingredients: Coconut Oil, Hemp seed oil, Full Spectrum CBD oil, Milk thistle extract. Suggested Usage: Start with 1-2 droppers per day, adjust as desired. Squeeze and hold rubber bulb for a "full dropper" (oil should fill half of the dropper). Drop under the tongue, hold for 30 seconds then swallow.

About this brand

WILDFLOWER’S MISSION The Wildflower mission is to connect people with the healing power of plants. We live to share and inspire holistic wellness by designing and developing the best-performing CBD and cannabis wellness products available, and provide options for people seeking holistic wellness and health. We will achieve this mission through a commitment to our values of transparency, sustainability, and freedom. With these values, we hope to help make the world a better place. WILDFLOWER PROMISES 100% Natural Ingredients All Wildflower products are formulated from plant-derived and natural ingredients. We tirelessly search for better and improved ingredients and formulations. Effective Our full-spectrum CBD extracts are derived from the highest quality whole hemp plants and are packed with essential amino acids and beneficial terpenes. 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed We strive to deliver the best products. Our goal is 100% customer satisfaction and we stand behind that with a 100% satisfaction guarantee on all Wildflower products.