  5. Orange Mint Relief Tincture 1000mg

Orange Mint Relief Tincture 1000mg

by Wildflower

$119.99MSRP

About this product

1000mg of CBD 30ml Highly concentrated with full-spectrum CBD, our Relief tinctures are best suited for those in need of quick and effective relief. The orange-mint flavor masks the strong smell and taste of CBD, making it easy to keep under your tongue longer for maximum absorption. This hemp-based CBD product contains less than .03% THC. Benefits + Features • 33mg of CBD per dropper • High CBD content • Full-spectrum CBD derived from naturally-grown hemp plants • All natural plant-based formula • Alcohol-Free • Pesticide-free, fertilizer-free, and Non-GMO • All natural, Orange-Mint flavor makes it easy to take • Sublingual (under the tongue) intake is fast-absorbing for quick effect • Anti-inflammatory • Promotes overall health • Supplements the endocannabinoid system—perhaps the most important physiological system involved in maintaining human health. • Joint and muscle pain relief • Anxiety relief • Increases focus and clarity • Helps build immunity Ingredients: Coconut oil, Full-Spectrum CBD, Natural flavors, Milk thistle extract Suggested Usage: Start with 1-2 droppers per day, adjust as desired. Squeeze and hold rubber bulb for a "full dropper" (oil should fill half of dropper). Drop under the tongue, hold for 30 seconds then swallow.

About this brand

WILDFLOWER’S MISSION The Wildflower mission is to connect people with the healing power of plants. We live to share and inspire holistic wellness by designing and developing the best-performing CBD and cannabis wellness products available, and provide options for people seeking holistic wellness and health. We will achieve this mission through a commitment to our values of transparency, sustainability, and freedom. With these values, we hope to help make the world a better place. WILDFLOWER PROMISES 100% Natural Ingredients All Wildflower products are formulated from plant-derived and natural ingredients. We tirelessly search for better and improved ingredients and formulations. Effective Our full-spectrum CBD extracts are derived from the highest quality whole hemp plants and are packed with essential amino acids and beneficial terpenes. 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed We strive to deliver the best products. Our goal is 100% customer satisfaction and we stand behind that with a 100% satisfaction guarantee on all Wildflower products.