1000mg of CBD 30ml Highly concentrated with full-spectrum CBD, our Relief tinctures are best suited for those in need of quick and effective relief. The orange-mint flavor masks the strong smell and taste of CBD, making it easy to keep under your tongue longer for maximum absorption. This hemp-based CBD product contains less than .03% THC. Benefits + Features • 33mg of CBD per dropper • High CBD content • Full-spectrum CBD derived from naturally-grown hemp plants • All natural plant-based formula • Alcohol-Free • Pesticide-free, fertilizer-free, and Non-GMO • All natural, Orange-Mint flavor makes it easy to take • Sublingual (under the tongue) intake is fast-absorbing for quick effect • Anti-inflammatory • Promotes overall health • Supplements the endocannabinoid system—perhaps the most important physiological system involved in maintaining human health. • Joint and muscle pain relief • Anxiety relief • Increases focus and clarity • Helps build immunity Ingredients: Coconut oil, Full-Spectrum CBD, Natural flavors, Milk thistle extract Suggested Usage: Start with 1-2 droppers per day, adjust as desired. Squeeze and hold rubber bulb for a "full dropper" (oil should fill half of dropper). Drop under the tongue, hold for 30 seconds then swallow.
