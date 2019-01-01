 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Wellness Tincture - Tropical Fruit Flavor

Wellness Tincture - Tropical Fruit Flavor

by Wildflower

Write a review
Wildflower Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Wellness Tincture - Tropical Fruit Flavor
Wildflower Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Wellness Tincture - Tropical Fruit Flavor
Wildflower Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Wellness Tincture - Tropical Fruit Flavor
Wildflower Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Wellness Tincture - Tropical Fruit Flavor

$79.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Benefits + Features 16.5mg of CBD per dropper Highest CBD content from our CBD Wellness Collection Full-spectrum CBD derived from naturally-grown hemp plants All natural plant-based formula Alcohol-free Pesticide-free, fertilizer-free, and Non-GMO All natural, Tropical Fruit flavor makes it easy to take Sublingual (under the tongue) intake is fast-absorbing for quick effect Anti-inflammatory Promotes overall health Supplements the endocannabinoid system—perhaps the most important physiological system involved in maintaining human health. Joint and muscle pain relief Anxiety relief Increases focus and clarity Helps build immunity Ingredients: Coconut oil, Whole plant extract (CBD), Natural flavors, Milk thistle extract. Suggested Usage: Start with 1-2 droppers, adjust as desired. Squeeze the rubber bulb for a "full dropper" (i.e. oil should fill half of dropper). Drop under the tongue, hold for 30 seconds then swallow.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Wildflower Logo
WILDFLOWER’S MISSION The Wildflower mission is to connect people with the healing power of plants. We live to share and inspire holistic wellness by designing and developing the best-performing CBD and cannabis wellness products available, and provide options for people seeking holistic wellness and health. We will achieve this mission through a commitment to our values of transparency, sustainability, and freedom. With these values, we hope to help make the world a better place. WILDFLOWER PROMISES 100% Natural Ingredients All Wildflower products are formulated from plant-derived and natural ingredients. We tirelessly search for better and improved ingredients and formulations. Effective Our full-spectrum CBD extracts are derived from the highest quality whole hemp plants and are packed with essential amino acids and beneficial terpenes. 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed We strive to deliver the best products. Our goal is 100% customer satisfaction and we stand behind that with a 100% satisfaction guarantee on all Wildflower products.