Benefits + Features 16.5mg of CBD per dropper Highest CBD content from our CBD Wellness Collection Full-spectrum CBD derived from naturally-grown hemp plants All natural plant-based formula Alcohol-free Pesticide-free, fertilizer-free, and Non-GMO All natural, Tropical Fruit flavor makes it easy to take Sublingual (under the tongue) intake is fast-absorbing for quick effect Anti-inflammatory Promotes overall health Supplements the endocannabinoid system—perhaps the most important physiological system involved in maintaining human health. Joint and muscle pain relief Anxiety relief Increases focus and clarity Helps build immunity Ingredients: Coconut oil, Whole plant extract (CBD), Natural flavors, Milk thistle extract. Suggested Usage: Start with 1-2 droppers, adjust as desired. Squeeze the rubber bulb for a "full dropper" (i.e. oil should fill half of dropper). Drop under the tongue, hold for 30 seconds then swallow.
