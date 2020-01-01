Our mission at Wildflower Foods is to provide delicious, healthy, THC-edible foods so you can enjoy an active lifestyle. Our consistent, low & high dose servings make it easy for you to control your experience and choose whatever is right for you. We wanted to start out with something healthy that people could take on the go, could consume in small quantities, and would want to eat even if they had zero THC. We used 6 simple, gluten-free, vegan food ingredients: oven-roasted rolled oats, chopped almonds, chopped medjool dates, peanut butter, agave syrup and stevia-sweetened chocolate chips. Blended together we have created highly-refined, precisely-measured THC concentrate to create low-dose and high dose bite size servings. We wanted to create bite-sized portions that were easy to manage and consume and fit with our mission of promoting a healthy, active lifestyle.