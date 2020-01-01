 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Immunity Rechargeable V2

by Wildflower

Immunity Rechargeable V2
$69.99MSRP

Introducing Wildflower's Rechargeable Vaporizer 2! We've listened to your feedback and updated the design for improved durability and convenience. With an easy-open flip top, our charging case now holds one battery pen with an attached cartridge and two spare cartridges. Strengthen your immune system and relieve symptoms of flu and cold with the therapeutic benefits of comforting eucalyptus, myrrh and thyme. This starter kit has everything needed to enjoy Wildflower's hemp CBD vaporizer formulations. Each kit includes a battery pen, charging case, charging cable, and Immunity cartridge. FEATURES: • Slim and compact design • Soft-touch charging case to keep your vaporizer ready on the go • 2 extra slots to store additional Wildflower cartridges • Affordable and reusable option for your favorite blend • Battery lasts up to 2 weeks • Universal USB charger • Additional cartomizers can be purchased separately • Automatic shutoff to prevent overheating • Micro-Processor powered temperature control * These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. * We are in the process of updating our labeling and packaging. Product images on our website may vary from the actual product. Our product formulations and quality remain unchanged. Our products are all natural and we do not use artificial colouring agents, due to this product colour can vary by batch due to variances in our plant based raw materials.

About this brand

WILDFLOWER’S MISSION The Wildflower mission is to connect people with the healing power of plants. We live to share and inspire holistic wellness by designing and developing the best-performing CBD and cannabis wellness products available, and provide options for people seeking holistic wellness and health. We will achieve this mission through a commitment to our values of transparency, sustainability, and freedom. With these values, we hope to help make the world a better place. WILDFLOWER PROMISES 100% Natural Ingredients All Wildflower products are formulated from plant-derived and natural ingredients. We tirelessly search for better and improved ingredients and formulations. Effective Our full-spectrum CBD extracts are derived from the highest quality whole hemp plants and are packed with essential amino acids and beneficial terpenes. 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed We strive to deliver the best products. Our goal is 100% customer satisfaction and we stand behind that with a 100% satisfaction guarantee on all Wildflower products.