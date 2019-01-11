 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. THC Honey Tincture

THC Honey Tincture

by Willamette Botanicals

$40.00MSRP

About this product

We are located on a small organic family farm. Our honey tincture is made in small batches with great care. We always use the best ingredients available. The method we use provides the full benefit of the plant. We do not use concentrates. Anyone who wants a quality product with a wonderful rich flavor will love our honey tincture.

Shadyladysoul

The best ever. I am disabled and suffer from pain constantly and this product is great.

About this brand

We are located on a small family organic farm. We make our products in small batches with the same attention to detail that we do our farm. Our tinctures are made with organically grown pesticide-free trim and bud. All added ingredients are of the finest quality available. We use organic glycerin oil, organic coconut oil, and locally produced honey. We make our tinctures in a gentle warming method, immersing the marijuana in a base of choice. We do not use concentrates. When you consume one of our tinctures they contain all of the benefits of the marijuana plant not just THC or CBD. This results in a wonderfully rich, full-flavored tincture with all of the potential health benefits of marijuana.