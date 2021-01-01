 Loading…

Hybrid

Apples N' Bananas Living Dead Resin 1g

by Willamette Valley Alchemy

About this product

Living-Dead Resin (LDR) is a WVA specialty product that gets its name from blending live and cured material during processing. This line is generally found in a saucy or terpene-soaked consistency, making it easy to dab/vape while still packing the high-thc punch most seek out. Our LDR processes only utilize the cannabinoids/terpenes available in the high quality starting material in order to achieve a “best of both worlds” experience. Always small batch and limited, Living Dead Resin is highly sought out by cannabis connoisseurs.

About this brand

Willamette Valley Alchemy’s mission is to provide the high-end cannabis community with superior cannabis products. WVA leads the industry by pairing passion with integrity. A company known for its uncompromising taste for ‘True-to-Strain’ products, each strain is vetted for potency and quality. Supported by strong relationships with Oregon’s finest producers, they raise the bar for consumer experience and humbly serve dispensaries with friendly and knowledgeable customer service. Oregon Dope Cup 2017: 🏆 Best Shatter, 🏆Best Oil Oregon Dope Cup 2018: 🏆Best THC Oil High Times Cannabis Cup 2019: 🏆 Best Vape Cartridge🏆 Best Sativa Extract

About this strain

Apples and Bananas

Apples and Bananas
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Linalool

Apples and Bananas is a hybrid marijuana strain from Compound Genetics. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Apples and Bananas. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

