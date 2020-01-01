Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
GENETICS: Banana OG x Purple Punch F2 from Symbiotic Genetics THC: 75.65% CBD: 0.11% TERPENES: 8.43 TOP 3 TERPENES: Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene, alpha-Pinene Here at WVA, we are very passionate about this product. Beautiful, translucent Live Resin that flows like water. This product contains ONLY 100% pure cannabis extract. We never use any additives, fillers, or added terpenes in our Liquid Live Resin™. No distillate added. We believe in extracting the best and purest representation of the flower.
Be the first to review this product.