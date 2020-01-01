Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
GENETICS: Blackberry Kush x Emerald Headband from Humboldt Seed Organization THC: 78.77% CBD: 0.13% TERPENES: 5.53% TOP 3 TERPENES: Limonene, beta Caryophyllene, Linalool • CCell® Technology (Vape Cartridge) • Hemp Packaging, Sustainably made in Oregon • 100% Whole-Plant Extract Guarantee (Liquid Live Resin™) • Includes Real Sandalwood Tip This potent and translucent extract is known for its uncompromising quality. This product contains ONLY 100% pure cannabis extract. WVA never use any additives, fillers, or added terpenes in our Liquid Live Resin™ and Liquid Cured Resin™. No distillate added. We believe in extracting the best and purest representation of the flower.
Black D.O.G. by Humboldt Seed Organization is a weighty mixture of two northern California favorites, Blackberry Kush and Emerald Headband. This medium-sized plant expresses dark, nearly black leaves that give way to sticky, dense buds. Its aroma is a mixture of grape, berries, and oil while the effects tend to be relaxing with just a touch of cerebral stimulation. Black D.O.G. has a rapid flowering time of 48-55 days.